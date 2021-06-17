NFL Draft Analyst: Notre Dame Has Two First Round Picks For The 2022 Draft

A Bleacher Report draft analyst has a pair of Notre Dame players going in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

Notre Dame is projected to have a pair of skill players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft according to a draft analyst from Bleacher Report. BR draft analyst Matt Miller has both safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams going in round one.

Hamilton is projected to go to the New York Giants with the 8th overall pick in the draft. Here is Miller's analysis of Hamilton:

"It’s finally time to talk about Kyle Hamilton after loving his game as an underclassman for the last two years. The Notre Dame safety is picture-perfect at 6’4” and 219 pounds as a Derwin James-like defender.

"The Giants traded back in the 2021 class but still netted top players. They’ll want to hold tight for Hamilton as a defensive game-changer if he’s still on the board when Trader Dave Gettleman comes on the clock." - Miller

Hamilton going 8th would be the highest a Notre Dame safety has ever been picked, besting Luther Bradley, who was picked 11th back in 1978. The highest defensive back to be picked from Notre Dame was cornerback Todd Lyght, who was picked 5th by the Los Angeles Rams back in 1991.

Williams is projected to go to the Buffalo Bills with the 28th overall pick. Here is Miller's analysis of Williams:

"The Bills have very few needs headed into the 2021 season, but one area they weren’t able to address in the draft was a go-to running back. Sure, Devin Singletary or Zack Moss could emerge as the dude this upcoming season, but neither player has the three down ability of Kyren Williams.

"A 5’9”, 195 pound wrecking ball with deep speed; Williams has the hands, power, vision and balance to be an elite NFL running back. Especially combined with all the weapons in Buffalo." - Miller

If Williams goes in the first round it would mark the first time since 1993 when the St. Louis Rams drafted Jerome Bettis 10th overall that a Notre Dame running back was. taken in the first round.

Ryan Roberts of Coast To Coast Scouting recently put together a draft analysis of Williams that is excellent, and you need to check that out. You can read that here:

NFL Draft Evaluation: Could Kyren Williams Be The Top RB Taken In The 2022 Draft?

———————

