Talking Big Recruiting Weekend, Linebacker Recruits, Nicholas Singleton, Wideouts and More

Notre Dame has another big recruiting weekend coming up beginning today, and we talked about the top visitors on campus during the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett. We also talk about the potential 2022 linebacker class, which could be special.

2:11 - We kick the show off by talking about the elite linebacker haul that Notre Dame is looking to land. Up first is an update on South Carolina linebacker Jaylen Sneed.

3:57 - Darin asks where Sneed and Niuafe Tuihalamaka fit into the Notre Dame defense, and we also talk about commits Josh Burnham and Nolan Ziegler.

6:35 - Sneed and Tuihalamaka were not offered by the previous defensive staff, so we talk about the shift in linebacker recruiting strategy since Marcus Freeman arrived.

8:52 - We shift to running back and discuss running back Nicholas Singleton, who is visiting campus this weekend.

10:45 - Wide receiver recruiting is up next. We talk about Tobias Merriweather, who visited last weekend, and this weekend's upcoming visitors Nicholas Anderson and Elic Ayomanor.

14:45 - The offensive line class still needs work to finish up, and Notre Dame hosts three offensive linemen this weekend. We talk about all three: Carson Hinzman, Joe Brunner, Aamil Wagner.

17:05 - We talk about how many recruits visiting Notre Dame are also looking at Ohio State, and the need for Notre Dame to start winning some of those battles.

18:04 - Notre Dame is pushing hard for stud defensive end Cyrus Moss, and we break down where things stand with him.

19:22 - Secondary recruiting is the next topic of conversation, and of course that leads to conversation about safety Xavier Nwankpa, and how important he is to Notre Dame.

21:40 - We have some fun and talk about where I'd play powerful Notre Dame first baseman Niko Kavadas if he played football.

