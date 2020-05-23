Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For WR Dont'e Thornton

Notre Dame has made the final six for Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph star wide receiver Dont'e Thornton.

Notre Dame made the list along with Oregon, USC, Florida State, Virginia and Arizona State.

Notre Dame landed Top 100 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. back in October, but the Irish need to add at least one more top-level player at the position in the class, and Thornton certainly fits that bill.

For Notre Dame, Thornton is one of the most important recruits on the board, as both he and Styles are perfect complements to each other.

At 6-4 and 195 pounds, Thornton has the length and speed combination Notre Dame desperately needs to add more of to the roster. He's an outstanding vertical threat and possesses tremendous ball skills. His unique combination of skills makes him one of the toughest matchups in the country.

The Mount St. Joseph standout racked up 1,021 receiving yards on just 38 receptions in 2019, with 16 of those receptions going for touchdowns. He hauled in 40 passes for 860 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.

Thornton ranks as the nation's No. 53 overall player by Rivals and 247Sports, but he ranks as the No. 47 player on the 247Sports composite rankings.

