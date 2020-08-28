SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Prince Kollie Is A Great "Fit" For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame landed a commitment in early August from Jonesborough (Tenn.) Crockett athlete Prince Kollie. The projected rover was a top priority and a must-get recruit for Notre Dame, so landing him was big.

SI All-American released a breakout of the defensive players across the country that are the best "fit" for the program they are committed to, and Kollie was on that list.

"Kollie picked the Irish over several schools, and we’re sure Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea is excited to get him to South Bend. The reason we feel strongly about this is because Kollie possesses perfect traits to play the Rover position in Lea’s defensive structure. Deployed to the field and needing to be able to factor in space, the Rover is a key cog in Lea’s system. Kollie is more than comfortable in space, as he can relate to 2 and 3 in coverage, flip his hips and factor in passing lanes. He moves smoothly with solid speed and navigational athleticism in flow when hunting runners laterally, plus he can also move inside to play Buck or ‘backer in Dime for Notre Dame, if ever needed. In the meantime, Lea’s definitely got himself an ideal Rover coming in Kollie."

You can read the full analysis of the best "fit" players HERE.

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Did Notre Dame Save The 2020 College Football Season?

If a report from WolverineDigest is correct, it would seem Notre Dame played a major role in the ACC, SEC and Big 12 playing football in the fall

Bryan Driskell

by

RamblinWreck

Backfield Youth Movement Could Be Final Piece For The Notre Dame Offense

A pair of young backs could be the final piece that turns a good Notre Dame offense into an elite Notre Dame offense.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Notre Dame fans it's time to take advantage of this great opportunity

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame 2020 All-Opponent Defense

A look at the best defensive players Notre Dame will face in the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Ranking The Irish: #17 - WR Javon McKinley

Breaking down expectations and potential for Notre Dame receiver Javon McKinley in 2020

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame 2020 All-Opponent Offense

Breaking down the best offensive players Notre Dame will face in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Tackle Liam Eichenberg Updates Fall Camp Progress

In the latest Camp Chronicles feature with Sydney Sims, veteran tackle Liam Eichenberg gives the latest with Notre Dame practice

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Dominates PFF Preseason All-ACC Squad

Notre Dame had 11 players named to the Pro Football Focus All-ACC squad

Bryan Driskell

by

BBoru

Notre Dame and South Florida Schedule Three-Game Series

Notre Dame and South Florida announced they will schedule three games with each other, beginning in 2020

Bryan Driskell

Talking Notre Dame vs. USC Rivalry, Ian Book vs. Kedon Slovis and Notre Dame In The ACC

Joined with Claudette Montana Pattison of AllTrojans.com to talk about a wide variety of Notre Dame vs. USC topics

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell