Prince Kollie Is A Great "Fit" For Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed a commitment in early August from Jonesborough (Tenn.) Crockett athlete Prince Kollie. The projected rover was a top priority and a must-get recruit for Notre Dame, so landing him was big.

SI All-American released a breakout of the defensive players across the country that are the best "fit" for the program they are committed to, and Kollie was on that list.

"Kollie picked the Irish over several schools, and we’re sure Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea is excited to get him to South Bend. The reason we feel strongly about this is because Kollie possesses perfect traits to play the Rover position in Lea’s defensive structure. Deployed to the field and needing to be able to factor in space, the Rover is a key cog in Lea’s system. Kollie is more than comfortable in space, as he can relate to 2 and 3 in coverage, flip his hips and factor in passing lanes. He moves smoothly with solid speed and navigational athleticism in flow when hunting runners laterally, plus he can also move inside to play Buck or ‘backer in Dime for Notre Dame, if ever needed. In the meantime, Lea’s definitely got himself an ideal Rover coming in Kollie."

You can read the full analysis of the best "fit" players HERE.

