Notre Dame QB Commit Deuce Knight Shines at OT7 Finals
Notre Dame fans beware, Deuce Knight is the real deal.
The No. 8 rated quarterback in the class of 2025, Knight had his shot to go just about anywhere but became one of the - potentially - signature signings in the Marcus Freeman era.
For those wondering where the home grown quarterbacks are coming from - after leaning on transfers for the last few seasons - this commitment shows just how important that really is at Notre Dame under Freeman. With Riley Leonard currently running the offense, Knight will be a part of the equation starting in the 2025 season, and there's plenty of reason to be optimistic.
According to Tom Loy on Irish Illustrated at 247Sports.com, Knight showed out this weekend at Overtime's OT7 Finals in Tampa.
Leading the offense of the Coastline Stars, Knight piloted the squad to a 3-0 record through 7-on-7 play on Saturday, throwing for close to 350 yards with ten touchdowns and no interception. At the very least, Knight showcased the upside that makes him such a big-time prospect - the decision-making ability was there.
Named the Most Outstanding Player on Saturday, he was the star of the weekend.
Knight has one more year in high school to polish his game before he makes the leap into college ball. The hype has already started, and it's only going to grow over the next year. The expectations should be off the charts going into 2025 fall camp.