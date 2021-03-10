Notre Dame Lands Wide Receiver Amorion Walker

Notre Dame has landed a commitment from Ponchatoula (La.) High School wide receiver Amorion Walker.

Walker is the first wide receiver to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class. He's the third wide receiver from Louisiana to commit to Notre Dame during the Brian Kelly tenure, joining Michael Young (2017) and Lawrence Keys III (2018).

Former Notre Dame All-American defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was also from Louisiana, which is becoming more fruitful for the Irish in recent seasons.

Walker is the ninth player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class and the sixth offensive line.

The 6-3, 170-pound wide receiver is a consensus three-star recruit that is ranked as the 92nd best wide receiver in the country by 247Sports and the 33rd best player from the state of Louisiana. Walker ranks as the No. 859 player in the country on the 247Sports composite list.

Walker had offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington State, Georgia Tech and Kansas.

