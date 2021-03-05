Class Impact: QB Steve Angeli To Notre Dame

A look at what the commitment of Steve Angeli means for the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class and the depth chart

Notre Dame has found its quarterback for the 2022 class, landing Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic signal caller Steve Angeli.

Angeli had offers from Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Michigan State, Maryland, Northwestern, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Rutgers.

He is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals, but he's not among the Top 250 players in the country on their rankings. He is ranked as their 13th best pro-style quarterback. Angeli is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and he's the No. 375 player in the country and No. 16 pro-style quarterback on the 247Sports composite list.

Let's take a look at what this means for the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class and the depth chart.

CLASS IMPACT

Angeli is the fifth offensive player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class and the eighth overall player.

Notre Dame certainly needed a quarterback in the 2022 class, so landing Angeli means the Irish met their needs at the position from a numbers standpoint.

I am curious to see if Notre Dame continues recruiting other top quarterbacks in the class. Angeli is a solid prospect but certainly not a top-level player, at least not at this point. This is a deep quarterback class, and it would make sense for Notre Dame to look for a second quarterback - assuming they can make the overall numbers work - in such a deep class.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Angeli certainly has good size for the position, checking in at 6-3 and 215 pounds. He's got a young body, so there's a chance for him to continue adding a lot of strength, and the hope is that it will result in additional arm strength.

The Bergen Catholic quarterback throws a really good ball from 15 yards and in. That's the zone where he can use a quick, clean release to get the ball out with good zip. He shows above average accuracy, but on game film and in camp settings he doesn't show top-level ball placement, which could lead to accuracy issues at the next level if he can't clean that up.

Angeli doesn't have a powerful arm at this point. Its solid, and there's room for it to keep getting better, but it's not a big arm. Right now, Angeli has to muscle up a bit more than normal on deeper balls, and that limits his accuracy and ball placement.

If him filling out his frame results in his arm taking a jump than it should also improve his accuracy and ball placement. That's the hope anyway.

Angeli isn't a great athlete and won't be someone that will run for the kind of yards Ian Book did at Notre Dame. What I do like, however, is that he has relatively good feet and shows good poise in the pocket, especially for someone with limited experience.

When Angeli moves around in the pocket he does a good job keeping his eyes downfield, and he throws the ball quite well on the move. As he fills out his frame and gets stronger his pocket play will get even better.

This commitment would make a lot more sense if Angeli, who is a solid prospect with good size, had more production. He has thrown for just over 1,200 yards in his career and didn't start at quarterback until his junior season. Notre Dame is taking a flyer on Angeli, and my evaluation is that he's not the kind of top-level physical talent you look for in a player you're going to overlook a lack of production and experience and still take.

