Notre Dame QB Signee Shines In The Under Armour All-American Game

One of the best performers from the Under Armour All-American game will be playing for Notre Dame. 2020 signee Drew Pyne will be the next signal caller to enroll at Notre Dame, and in the all-star game he showed poise, accuracy and moxie. He’s an underrated prospect that knows how to play the quarterback position. He gained respect.

Playing in Connecticut, any quarterback prospect can be questioned because the depth of talent does not approach that of other premier high school football hotbeds like Texas, Florida, or Georgia. Against the best of the best, Pyne can put the concerns about Connecticut competition to rest.

The New Canaan (Conn.) standout needed an opportunity to showcase his skills versus the best defensive players in the land. Mission accomplished.

Pyne showed great accuracy in the game, going 9 for 11 for 121 yards and a touchdown pass. Those are just the statistics, however. What Pyne really did stemmed from his ability above the shoulders, first and foremost.

To be a good college signal caller, a player needs to be able to dissect a defense and make smart decisions. Call audibles to the run instead of the pass, take the underneath check down to the flat instead of forcing the football to the No. 1 option when it’s double covered. Pyne showed these types of skills time and again. Further helping Pyne was his mobility.

A mobile quarterback does not need to be as athletic as current NFL superstar Lamar Jackson. What a mobile quarterback must do derives from keeping the play alive. To be honest, I was personally curious about this area more than any other. His film already showed he could throw accurate passes. Could he keep the play alive long enough to make those passes when faced with elite defensive talent?

A resounding yes. Even during a poor shotgun snap in which Pyne needed a moment to gather in the football while being rushed, he quickly gathered the football and stepped away from pressure. Finally, he threw the ball at the feet of a receiver so it would not be intentional grounding. This type of heady play allowed the offense to not lose yardage.

Many quarterbacks panic within that same situation. Fumble the ball away, throw a pass into coverage that results in an interception, or just fall on the football and takes a loss. That play, as simple as it may seem, showed a quarterback that can think on his feet when it’s a difficult situation. Of course accuracy under pressure needed to be measured.

Pyne made several very accurate passes during slants, out cuts, and even a bomb that was right on the money to Ohio State-bound wide receiver Julian Fleming. Combining his skill set with Notre Dame’s strength and conditioning program brings up three interesting questions.

How long will it take for Pyne to physically develop his body to be ready to compete? He’s not the biggest guy, obviously. Can he add 10-15 pounds of good weight and keep his quickness? Pyne will likely improve his power, but how will it translate to quarterback skills?

If Pyne adds more velocity to his throws, he could be a really good player for the Irish. Do not sleep on Pyne. He’s a really good football player. Notre Dame did well to sign him. Here’s a look at Pyne’s senior Hudl film: