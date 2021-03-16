2023 Two-Sport Standout Duce Robinson Would 'Love' To Play At Notre Dame

As a top recruit in the 2023 class, tight end Duce Robinson recently received an offer from Notre Dame, and the talented pass catcher has Notre Dame firmly on his list of schools to visit post-dead period

As a three-sport athlete at Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle, sophomore tight end Duce Robinson has always wanted to play multiple sports in college. So far, the 6-6, 225-pound Robinson holds 19 offers on the football field and touts double-digit scholarships for his work on the baseball diamond as well, with Notre Dame checking in as one of the most recent programs to offer the standout on the gridiron.

Robinson is only one of two 2023 tight ends to hold an offer from Notre Dame, so the Fighting Irish have a narrow focus for the position at the moment. Though that number is expected to grow in the very near future, Robinson has a pre-existing relationship with a current Golden Domer, and he's shared his perspective from his time on campus.

“One of my best friends from two years ago, he was in the class of 2020 named Tosh Baker, he's an offensive lineman at Notre Dame,” Robinson told Irish Breakdown. “He went there, and it was really cool because all the Notre Dame coaches were coming down here and talking to him mostly. I got to meet a couple of the coaches really early on.

“He says the campus is crazy cool, but then he just loves everything about it,” Robinson said. “He loves the culture, what they're doing, their schemes. He loves all the coaches. All I've heard about Notre Dame is some really good things.”

With one of his close friends providing positive feedback regarding his time in South Bend, Robinson's interest in the program has only grown, which says a lot considering he already held ND in high regard.

“I love everything about the Fighting Irish honestly,” Robinson declared. “One of my goals is to play both football and baseball in college, and I know both of their teams are tremendously successful. Honestly, I love everything about Notre Dame.”

But as was mentioned earlier, Notre Dame is far from the only program pursuing the tight end who is ranked No. 9 at his position by 247Sports.com and No. 70 overall. Robinson holds football scholarships from Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M among others, so he still has a lot of due diligence before he even approaches his college decision. One big step for Robinson would be to take visits to schools that he's interested in, and he's hoping that step comes soon once the NCAA-mandated dead period expires.

“Notre Dame is definitely a school I would want to visit,” Robinson mentioned. “It's always been on my list of places I would want to go potentially. Once visits open up, I want to at least try to take as many visits as I can, especially to places that I wouldn't usually go see or places that might be far away. As soon as visits are allowed again, I want to try to take as many as possible.”

Last Fall, Robinson had a productive season as a sophomore to the tune of 27 receptions for roughly 400 yards and two touchdowns, but he is looking to improve on those numbers later this year. The majority of the offensive core for the Pioneers is also in the 2023 class, so Robinson will continue to grow and build chemistry with his teammates as they become upperclassmen.

