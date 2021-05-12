Elite 2023 OL Harris Sewell Enamored By Notre Dame's Athletic Success, Academic Prestige

Offensive lineman Harris Sewell is hoping to visit South Bend this Summer, and the powerful blocker has been staying in close contact with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn

As the visitation period approaches next month, 2023 Odessa (Texas) Permian lineman Harris Sewell is gearing up for a busy Summer. So far, Sewell - the No. 2 offensive guard in the nation by 247Sports.com - is planning to make trips to Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma Texas A&M, TCU and SMU.

While that may seem like a lot of stops, Sewell is allocating a few days at most of those programs so that he can really soak in the environment. That much is certain about his visit to Notre Dame, although the date of his visit is not concrete just yet.

“I'm going to try to make it to Notre Dame, hopefully if we're able to in July,” Sewell told Irish Breakdown. “I don't know if I'll be able to get up there in June because of practices and stuff. Because it's such a long trip, I don't want to go up there for just one or two days.”

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

After picking up an offer from Notre Dame back in February, Sewell has been working to learn as much as he can about the Fighting Irish program. To help ease that process, Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn has been feeding Sewell information about the school so that he makes a more informed decision before his potential visit in July.

“I talk to him every week,” Sewell said. “[We talk about] how dominant their football team is, how he really wants me up there and they're known for their big offensive linemen and just the academic side of things.”

For Sewell, the football aspect of his future school is of much importance, but he is in no way discounting the academic portion of his college decision either. That element in particular has Sewell intrigued when it comes to what Notre Dame has to offer.

“I just like the academic side of things,” Sewell added. “I think that's pretty crazy how it's basically an Ivy League school with that level of football. It's pretty crazy, and then how dominant they've been over the past couple years.”

Though he is ranked as a guard, Sewell says that he has been recruited to play on the interior portion of the offensive line, so that comprises either guard or center. Schools have not made a determination yet on where he will fit best, and that goes for Notre Dame as well.

Looking ahead, Sewell has a lot of visits in his future, but he has also had time to figure out what he's most anxious to learn about each school recruiting him, including the Fighting Irish.

“I just want to know about the academic side of course,” Sewell stated. “I want to see the program and see how the coaches treat the players and talk to the players and how they like it and why they chose to go there, just want to see if it will be the right fit for me.”

Sewell, who stands at 6-4 and 290 pounds, picked up his most recent offer from Alabama on April 28. As the reigning National Champions, Alabama has told Sewell to call them at least once a week, and the Crimson Tide has made a big move in his recruitment overall. However, Sewell is in no hurry to make his commitment and is set on evaluating each of the aforementioned schools in person before he makes any kind of decision.

At the moment, Sewell is busy prepping for the start of his junior season. Permian High School begins Summer ball next month, so the Notre Dame target is hard at work to improve a couple specific areas of his game before he hits the field later this Fall.

“I've just been working hard in the weight room trying to get faster and stronger,” Sewell mentioned. “I've been going to the park a couple days a week to get some footwork drills in and just working on my craft.”

By taking it upon himself to improve during the offseason, Sewell is setting himself up to take another leap forward this season, potentially ending up as the nation's top guard before all is said and done.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @EricRutterSI

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter