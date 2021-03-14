Notre Dame Makes Top Group For Standout Oregon Wide Receiver

Notre Dame made the top group for one of the best wideouts on the West Coast when Portland (Ore.) Westview standout Darrius Clemons included the Fighting Irish in his top 10.

USC, Auburn, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford and Northwestern comprised his entire list.

The 6-3, 205-pound pass catcher hauled in 24 passes for 408 yards (17.0 YPC) and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. After Oregon canceled the 2020 fall season, Clemons transferred to Pleasant Grove High School in Utah, and his game took a big jump. He hauled in 38 passes for 817 yards (21.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns in just eight games.

Clemons has become a hot commodity at wide receiver, and although Notre Dame has a lot of ground to make up with his leaders, the Irish staff have continued to move up with him.

Ranked as the nation's No. 132 overall player on the 247Sports composite list, Clemons certainly has top-notch size. He's a long strider with deceptive speed, and Clemons tracks the deep ball extremely well. Those traits allow him to be a highly effective vertical player.

Clemons has additional offers from Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska, UCLA, Utah, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan State, Arizona State, Washington State, California, Kansas State, Minnesota, BYU, Boise State and Kansas.

