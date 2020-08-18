Notre Dame Commit Joey Tanona Cracks Rivals250 For 2022

Rivals released its first Top 250 for the 2022 class, and Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Joey Tanona made the list. The Zionsville (Ind.) High School standout was named the nation’s No. 170 overall player and the 25th best offensive tackle in what is a loaded year at the position.

Tanona is ranked as the No. 86 overall player and the 13th best offensive tackle according to ESPN. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 173 player in the nation and the 17th best offensive tackle.

Notre Dame beat out Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State among many others. Prior to choosing the Fighting Irish, Tanona had received offers from the Buckeyes, Wolverines and Nittany Lions, as well as offers from Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan State, Kansas State, Arizona State and Indiana.

Rivals ranks fellow Notre Dame commit Jack Nickel as a three-star recruit. He is ranked as a four-star and the No. 296 player in the country according to ESPN, and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 276 player in the nation on the composite list.

Notre Dame has been busy throwing out offers to the nation’s best 2022 players. The list of players in the Rivals250 with offers and interest from Notre Dame is extensive. Below are those players, broken down by position.

#50 Gavin Wimsatt, QB, 6-3, 200, Owensboro (Ky.) High School

#59 Gavin Sawchuk, RB, 5-11, 175, Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian

#101 George Pettaway, RB, 5-11, 175, Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Suffolk Acad.

#112 Nicholas Singleton, RB, 5-11, 191, Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin

#146 Gi’Bran Payne, RB, 5-10, 190, Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle

#174 Damari Alston, RB, 5-10, 206, College Park (Ga.) Woodward

#193 Emeka Megwa, RB, 6-1, 225, Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic

#23 CJ Williams, WR, 6-2, 193, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

#70 Tyler Morris, WR, 5-11, 170, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

#131 Darrius Clemons, WR, 6-3, 185, Pleasant Grove (Utah) High School

#172 Reggie Fleurima, WR, 6-2, 200, Naperville (Ill.) Central

#11 Zach Rice, OL, 6-6, 305, Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian

#47 Joe Brunner, OL, 6-5, 270, Whitefish Bay (Wis.) High School

#48 Gunner Givins, OL, 6-6, 275, Daleville (Va.) Lord Betetourt

#84 Jacob Allen, OL, 6-5, 270, Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School

#88 Collin Sadler, OL, 6-6, 295, Greenville (S.C.) High School

#102 Carson Hinzman, OL, 6-4, 275, Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central

#105 Billy Schrauth, OL, 6-5, 275, Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Marys Springs

#110 Drew Shelton, OL, 6-5, 275, Downingtown (Pa.) West

#156 Jacob Sexton, OL, 6-6, 308, Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek

#31 Shemar Stewart, DE, 6-5, 235, Opa Locke (Fla.) Monsignor Pace

#35 Caden Curry, DE, 6-4, 245, Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove

#63 Tyson Ford, DE, 6-6, 250, St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs

#96 Derrick Moore, DE, 6-4, 245, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances

#99 Wilfredo Aybar, DE, 6-4, 220, Cheshire (Conn.) Academy

#187 Teva Tafiti, DE, 6-3, 205, Honolulu (Haw.) Punahou

#71 Cyrus Moss, OLB, 6-4, 220, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

#97 Sebastian Cheeks, OLB, 6-2, 205, Evanston (Ill.) High School

#38 Jaishawn Barham, LB, 6-3, 230, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances

#67 Jalon Walker, LB, 6-3, 205, Salisbury (N.C.) High School

#76 Enai White, LB, 6-4, 225, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter

#106 Tyler Martin, LB, 6-2, 249, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols

#186 Joshua Burnham, LB, 6-3, 200, Traverse City (Mich.) Central

#2 Domani Jackson, CB, 6-1, 180, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

#13 Will Johnson, CB, 6-2, 182, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South

#33 Myles Rowser, S, 6-0, 185, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG

#185 Xavier Nwankpa, S, 6-2, 175, Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk

#26 Kevin Coleman, ATH, 5-11, 170, St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s

#66 Kaleb Brown, ATH, 5-11, 183, Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita

#204 Ephesians Prysock, ATH, 6-3, 170, Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany

#222 Dallan Hayden, ATH, 6-0, 192, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers

#247 Dillon Tatum, ATH, 5-11, 185, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter