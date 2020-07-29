IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Lands Running Back Logan Diggs

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has found its running back as the Fighting Irish staff has landed a commitment from Metairie (La.) Rummel standout Logan Diggs.

It has been a wild ride at running back for Notre Dame in the 2021 class, but at the end of the day the staff landed a talented running back that has the traits Notre Dame needs at the position. Diggs is a high upside player that became a full-time running back as a junior, and there is plenty of room for him to grow and develop his game.

What the Rummel star brings to the Irish class is a versatile back with the size, running skills and receiving ability to thrive in the Fighting Irish offense.

Diggs rushed for a team-leading 924 yards (5.6 yards per carry) in 2019 while splitting carries with a senior that signed with Northwestern State. He also caught 26 passes, but he flashes impact potential as a pass catcher down the road.

Diggs is currently ranked as a three-star recruit by all three major recruiting services, but he graded out as a four-star on the Irish Breakdown board. 

The Rummel standout earned offers from USC, Nebraska, Arkansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Virginia, Purdue, Arizona State, Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

Rummel head coach Nick Monica informed Irish Breakdown's Nathan Erbach that safeties coach Terry Joseph, also a Louisiana native, was the driving force in this commitment from the Notre Dame side. He stated that Joseph did a great job establishing the connection with Diggs and selling him on the Notre Dame fit. He also mentioned offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as being involved in his recruitment and playing a key role.

Tomorrow Nathan will have the full story with the head coach for Notre Dame's newest pickup.

