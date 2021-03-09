Notre Dame Makes Final Four For California Corner

Notre Dame has made the list of four final schools for California cornerback Jaden Mickey

Notre Dame is involved with a number of top cornerbacks in the 2022 class, and the Fighting Irish made the final four for one of the best on the West Coast. Notre Dame was named one of the four finalists for Corona (Calif.) Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey.

Notre Dame, Oregon, California and Northwestern were the four schools that made up Mickey's final list. Notre Dame has yet to land a cornerback in the 2022 class, but the staff is rightfully being picky. After landing three corners in 2020 and four more in 2021 the Irish aren't in need of numbers at cornerback in this class, they are in need of high quality talent.

The 5-11, 170-pound corner is ranked as the nation's No. 220 overall player and No. 27 cornerback by 247Sports. Mickey was one of many 2022 players on the board who did not get a chance to play his junior season due to Covid guidelines that canceled his season.

Mickey had offers from Georgia, USC, Nebraska, Utah, Arkansas, Arizona State, Michigan State, Oregon State, Arizona, Boise State, Kansas and Washington State.

Notre Dame last signed a player from Centennial in the 2016 class when it landed wide receiver Javon McKinley, who just wrapped up his Fighting Irish career.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter