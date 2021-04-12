Notre Dame Offensive Targets Shine At Under Armour Columbus

Irish Breakdown was on hand for the Under Armour Columbus camp at Fortress Obetz over the weekend, and an array of Notre Dame targets stood out with quality performances

On Sunday, recruits from across the Midwest flocked to Fortress Obetz for the Under Armour Columbus Camp, and there were numerous Notre Dame targets who shined at the outdoor facility even if the sun did not. The camp featured well over 200 prospects and the rain held off for most of the day, so the conditions were good for prospects to showcase the work they've put in over a long offseason.

At the quarterback position, Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King sophomore Dante Moore performed as advertised. Moore has a live arm and can place the football well, which is what he did repeatedly on Sunday. Moore picked up an offer from Notre Dame on March 17, and the 2023 blue chip passer looks to have the tools needed to play high level college ball.

Moore was throwing to a pretty talented group of receivers, but the most dynamic was assuredly 2022 Westerville (Ohio) South four-star Kaden Saunders. Committed to Penn State since July, Saunders was quick in and out of his cuts, efficient in drills (prior to leaving with an injury) and showed that he is a natural playmaker, the type that the Fighting Irish are pursuing and attempting to flip. Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli even mentioned Saunders as one of his main targets and one that he'd like to end up in South Bend.

Saunders, however, was in close proximity to a contingent of Ohio State commits for virtually the entire camp. OSU commits Dasan McCullough, Gabe Powers, C.J. Hicks and Jyaire Brown were at the camp on Sunday, and they all had a lot of laughs and good conversation with Saunders throughout the drills and workouts.

Also at wide receiver, Notre Dame 2023 target Jaden Mangham worked out and caught passes on the day. He is a tall, rangy downfield target, and that is partly why the Fighting Irish like his skills as a defensive back. Mangham's height and length at the safety spot could make it exceedingly difficult for opposing offenses to throw over the top of the ND secondary, but Mangham does have an affinity for playing offense even if he does not overtly publicize that. Either way, Mangham is an impressive athlete that moved well on Sunday and won his fair share of reps.

Moving to the offensive line, one of the top OL targets on the board for the Fighting Irish in 2022 is Hammond (Wis.) Saint Croix Central blocker Carson Hinzman, and he stood out playing center at the camp. Hinzman had some crisp snaps and did a good job of keeping his weight and balance low, a skill that would turn into his pad level on the field. Hinzman has good hands and used them to keep pass rushers at bay, and the ND target subdued a throng of defensive linemen on the day.

Hinzman is very carefully considering his future and if that future could take him to South Bend. Wisconsin is naturally a contender for his services as an in-state program with a reputation for developing offensive linemen and running the football, but Iowa is also delivering a compelling pitch to the four-star prospect. Notre Dame views Hinzman as a center at the next level, and he's been in close contact with the coaching staff about his future as an interior blocker.

Also taking some snaps at center, 2023 Dayton (Ohio) Wayne lineman Joshua Padilla had a strong showing from start to finish. Padilla can bend well at his size for already being over 6-4, and he's fairly technical in his hand usage and footwork for only a sophomore. Padilla holds an offer from Notre Dame, and he's from a very talent-rich part of Ohio that the Fighting Irish want to keep their trenches in. Padilla is teammates with 2022 four-star lineman Aamil Wagner, a big four-star tackle that may very well end up in an ND-OSU battle down the road.

