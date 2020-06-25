Notre Dame Makes Final Five For Talented 2021 Linebacker

Arguably the most coveted defensive player for Notre Dame in the 2021 class is Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie, and the Fighting Irish have made his list of five final schools.

Notre Dame made the list along with defending national champion LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia and Louisville.

The four-star linebacker is ranked as the No. 231 player in the entire country and No. 6 player in the state of Tennessee by 247Sports.

Standing at 6-2 and 205 pounds, Kollie is athletic and very versatile, which is likely why defensive coordinator Clark Lea is so high on him.

Last season for Crockett, the two-way star hauled in 68 passes for 1,085 yards (16.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns as a junior, and rushed for 388 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. On defense over the last two seasons, Kollie has totaled 143 tackles, 13 pass break ups and four interceptions.

Notre Dame being included in Kollie’s Top 5 was expected, but it is still an important step in getting Kollie closer to Notre Dame.

In speaking with Kollie’s head coach Hayden Chandley just a few moments ago, he told Irish Breakdown that he and Kollie plan to visit Notre Dame in September, and are planning to attend a game if it is allowed by the NCAA.

Chandley also added that he loves Clark Lea and that he has been great for both him and Prince to talk to.

The Crockett head coach expects to take visits to each of the schools in Kollie’s Top 5, then continue to narrow it down from there.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @MasonPlummerIB

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter