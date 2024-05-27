Notre Dame Still Has The No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class In 2025
Notre Dame continued building its 2025 recruiting class with a huge pickup from Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis cornerback Mark Zackery. The Irish 2025 class is one of the nation's best, and adding Zackery created even more separation.
Notre Dame currently has 22 commits in the class, and the Irish are still looking to add even more to the class. Notre Dame expects to land at least three more players in the 2025 class, and the class could grow by as much as five or six more players.
Even with the new additions, Notre Dame already has a very highly ranked class. Notre Dame currently has a Top 5 class according to every recruiting service, and they sit atop the rankings in two others.
Notre Dame has the No. 2 recruiting class according to ESPN, and the Irish class ranks No. 5 according to On3. Rivals and 247Sports both rank the Irish 2025 class as the No. 1 group in the country, and the Irish also rank No. 1 on the 247Sports composite ranking.
Even with the possibility of three to six more players in the class, the Notre Dame 2025 class is better than a large chunk of past recruiting classes, especially those prior to the Marcus Freeman tenure.
Notre Dame's No. 1 ranked class according to Rivals has 2353 total points and a 3.73 per recruit average.
The 2353 points is already better than Notre Dame's 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2010 classes. The 3.73 per player average is better than the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2010 classes.
If Notre Dame finishes the way I expect, it will likely pass all of the pre-Freeman classes going all the way back to the 2008 class.
The 263.82 points on the 247Sports Composite ranking is No. 1, and is better than Notre Dame's 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012 and 2011 classes. The 90.74 per commit average ranks higher than the 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2011 and 2010 classes.
Among the four recruiting services, Notre Dame has three different players ranked at the top of their rankings. Defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. ranks as the top player in the class according to Rivals, checking in as the No. 38 overall player. Safety Ivan Taylor is Notre Dame's top commit according to ESPN (No. 35) and 247Sports (No. 41). Offensive tackle Will Black is the highest ranked Fighting Irish commit according to On3, ranking as the No. 5 overall player.
