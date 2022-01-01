Peyton Bowen Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame remains red hot on the recruiting trail for 2023 as the Irish landed a commitment from Denton (Texas) Guyer standout safety Peyton Bowen. The 6-1, 185 athlete chose Notre Dame over finalists Alabama, Oklahoma and USC.

Bowen is the nation's No. 50 overall player according to ESPN and the No. 58 overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings. ESPN also ranks Bowen as the 2nd best safety in the country while 247Sports ranks him 4th.

Notre Dame got on Bowen early on and immediately became a top contender. Getting him on campus allowed the Irish to become a program to be reckoned with in his recruitment. Behind head coach Marcus Freeman and safeties coach Chris O'Leary, Notre Dame was able to beat out some big-time programs to land his commitment.

Bowen also had offers from Florida, Florida State, Texas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Baylor, Arkansas, TCU, Michigan State, Missouri, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Boston College, Georgia Tech and Colorado.

The Guyer standout is the second safety to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, as he joins Irvington (N.J.) High School star Adon Shuler. Landing two talented safeties is significant for the Irish, who failed to land a true safety in the 2022 class, lost Khari Gee from the 2021 class and failed to land a safety in the 2020 class.

He's the 8th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class, and he adds to a Fighting Irish class that already ranked as the No. 1 class in the country according to Rivals. His comment allowed Notre Dame to leap past Georgia for the No. 1 spot according to 247Sports.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter