Round Table Recruiting: Notre Dame's Tyler Buchner vs. Georgia's Brock Vandagriff

Welcome to Round Table Recruiting, where we have open discussions about recruiting, including some of the nation's top talents that are headed to some of the nation's top programs.

Today, we discuss who is the better prospect, Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff or Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner. The participants are myself and DawgsDaily publisher Brooks Austin.

Bryan Driskell - Tyler Buchner

The 2021 class is shaping up to be a truly excellent year for quarterbacks, and Georgia and Notre Dame both got great ones. This is a debate about which outstanding player is the most outstanding, but my vote goes to Tyler Buchner over Brock Vandagriff.

When I go through my checklist for quarterback grades there are simply more checks in Buchner’s favor. Both have extremely quick releases throw the deep ball well, but Buchner gets more zip on intermediate throws. Buchner also gets greater velocity on off-platform throws, which are so important in today’s modern offenses.

While Vandagriff has good long speed and good pocket movement, Buchner is even faster and is the better athlete in the pocket and in space. The Irish commit is also a better pure runner of the football. Buchner has a frame and skillset better designed to make plays as a runner. His gaudy rushing numbers are inflated due to playing inferior competition, but his physical tools project quite well to him being an impact player with his arm and legs at the next level.

While that’s not a negative for Vandagriff since Georgia doesn’t ask its quarterbacks to play that kind of game, it is something that gives Buchner an advantage when comparing the two standouts.

Both quarterbacks show a great understanding of ball placement, but Buchner’s additional zip is something that gives him the slight edge in that department as well. Buchner’s vision and presence in the pocket are outstanding, and not since Jimmy Clausen has Notre Dame landed a quarterback with traits this strong.

Brooks Austin - Brock Vandagriff

Upon initial glance at both athletes, it's shocking to me how similar the two are. Both can make throws from all platforms and arm angles, both have an added variable in terms of their athleticism and ability to run, and both have quick and powerful deliveries. Not to mention, the ball placement with both is off the charts.

So, let's split some hairs why don't we?

I think that though Vandagriff is a 4.6 runner and an 11.2 100 meter guy, I'd take Buchner in terms of the athletic ability. He's a more fluid runner whereas Vandagriff can appear tight at times in open field. Neither are primary runners, but if you asked me who's more likely to break an ankle or two on his way to a 60-yard touchdown run in college, I'd take Buchner.

Now, where I disagree a bit with Bryan is the discussion of in the pocket. Vandagriff almost has a hero complex in terms of staying in and delivering the big strike. He understands where lanes are being created within the pocket, and he effortlessly steps up into them and delivers strikes. I also think there's a value to "WOW throws," things that make you wonder how in the heck they did that, and Vandagriff certainly displays more of that.

Georgia's offense is changing, however. They will be asking their quarterbacks to add value to the offense with their legs starting this fall with Jamie Newman and carrying into the Vandagriff years starting in 2021. So, his running ability will be on display once he's in school.

We have stated our case. Check out the film for yourself and let us know who you think is the better prospect in the comments section below.

Tyler Buchner Highlights

Brock Vandagriff Highlights

