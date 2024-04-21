Safety Nick Reddish Has An "Amazing" Visit To Notre Dame
It wasn’t a major surprise when 2026 Charlotte (N.C.) Independence safety Nicholas Reddish was offered by Notre Dame earlier this year during their Pot of Gold offer event. He is a talented defensive back that the school has been doing their homework on for some time now, eventually securing that offer.
Over the weekend, Reddish made his first trip to South Bend for the Blue-Gold Game. It was a big visit, providing Reddish with the full scope of Notre Dame football. Getting to know the coaches on a more personal level was a huge part of the trip.
"The visit was awesome,” Reddish told Irish Breakdown. "My favorite part for sure was hanging out 1-on-1 with the coaches spending quality time. The conversations were all great. I loved the hospitality.”
On top of those great conversations, Reddish was also able to tour the campus, check out the time live and learn. It gave him a much deeper appreciation for what it means to be a part of the Notre Dame program. Not only can he see himself there, but the coaches sure can as well.
“I love Notre Dame,” Reddish explained. “I really thought I was going to come down here and just talk about football but it was crazy when they talked about education and how it will take me in the long run and how it sets up my life. They think I can be a huge factor in the defense. They love me as a player and the personal fit.”
After leaving the trip, Reddish is already discussing returning to South Bend soon. They are a program very, very high on his list right now.
Reddish put together a fantastic sophomore campaign for the Independence Patriots. He finished the year with 95 total tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Reddish also recorded three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The 5-11, 185-pound safety currently holds offers from the Irish, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, UConn, Liberty, James Madison, ECU, Troy and Charlotte. Judging by his play as a sophomore, that list should blow up quickly. Reddish is also a fantastic baseball player for Independence as well.
