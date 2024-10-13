Irish Breakdown

Social Media Erupts as Lincoln Riley Faces Backlash After USC's Stunning Collapse Against Penn State

USC had No. 4 Penn State on the ropes but fell to just 1-3 in Big Ten play

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC's transition to the Big Ten has not gone smoothly.

After starting the year with a minor upset victory over LSU in Las Vegas, USC has started its debut season in the Big Ten with a big dud.

The Trojans held a 20-6 halftime lead over No. 4 Penn State on Saturday but couldn't hold on, scoring just one touchdown in the second half and falling in overtime, 33-30. The loss moves USC to 3-3 overall on the season and many Trojans fans and former players are a bit frustrated where things stand with Notre Dame's biggest rival in the third season under Lincoln Riley.

USC Legend Matt Leinart is Upset

USC Legend Matt Leinart is Still Upset

Lincoln Riley's Trend at USC Continues

Lincoln Riley Headed to the NFL?

Damning Lincoln Riley Trends of Late at USC

Lincoln Riley Late Game Management

Lincoln Riley Roasted for Clock Management (More)

USC Trojans Wire is Frustrated

USC Psycho is Unpleased with Lincoln Riley

When All Else Fails for Lincoln Riley, Ban a Reporter

Former USC Trojan Jake Olson Sounds Off on Lincoln Riley

