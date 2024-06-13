Top 10 Teams with the Most Wins Against Notre Dame Football
Historically, when you think college football, you think Notre Dame.
Of course there are other powerhouse football programs, but beating the Fighting Irish is something different.
You do what Notre Dame has done for more than a century, you become the cirlcle game on the schedule.
Exceptionalism abounds - Notre Dame has placed more players in the College Football Hall of Fame, has more stars in the NFL Hall of Fame, and can boast more All-Americans than any other college football program.
More importantly, the victories are there. Notre Dame has the fourth-most wins of all-time and claims 13 national titles.
And the movies, and the fight song, and the fan base ... it's NOTRE DAME.
There's an outsized target on its back.
Throughout its 137 years of playing football, Notre Dame has made many enemies. All have tried, but few have been able to successfully strike back and produce on a consistent basis.
Which teams have found the most success defeating the Fighting Irish? Which programs have drawn the most blood? Here are the ten teams that own the most all-time wins over Notre Dame.
T-8 Northwestern
9: Northwestern has beaten Notre Dame just enough times to matter, most recently winning 43-40 in 2014. There's no reason to get too puffy-chested, though. Notre Dame holds the all-time edge with a 37-9-1 record against the Wildcats.
T-8 Boston College
9: Boston College has had its moments - and some really big ones - over Notre Dame, most recently with a 17-0 win in 2008. The Irish have an 18-9 all-time record against the Eagles.
T-8. Penn State
9: Penn State last won with a 31-10 whacking in 2007. The all-time series is tied, with the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish locked in a 9-9-1 stalemate.
7. Navy
13: Navy came up with a few wins here and there over Notre Dame, most recently winning 28-27 in 2016. However, it's a bit of a punching bag for the Irish, though - ND has an all-time series stranglehold of 82-13-1.
6. Stanford
14: Stanford's wins over Notre Dame always seem gigantic, most recently winning 16-14 in 2022. The Irish lead the Cardinal 22-14 in the all-time series.
5. Michigan
20: Michigan last won in a 45-14 rout in 2019, but there's a more important distinction. The Maize and Blue are 20-17-1 all time against the Irish - these two should play each other more.
4. Pitt
21: Pitt beat the Irish 28-21 victory in 2013, and has had plenty of success and big moments ovre the years. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 49-21.
3. Purdue
25: Purdue has had plenty of success over Notre Dame, the most recent win being a 33-19 victory in 2007. Notre Dame leads the all-time series against the Boilermakers 57-25-2.
2. Michigan State
28: Michigan State has beaten Notre Dame 28 times, most recently in 2016 with a 36-28 triumph. Notre Dame holds the edge in the all-time series, though, leading the Spartans 36-28-1.
1. USC
38: The USC wins over the years have been splashy, and it owns 38 wins over the Fighting Irish in all. The most recent was 38-27 in 2022, but Notre Dame leads the all-time series 51-38-5.
