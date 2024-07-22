Notre Dame's 2024 National Champions Visit White House
Is there anything of note going on in Washington, D.C. or at the White House specifically of late?
Of course!
The annual College Athlete Day at the White House was Monday, as collegiate national champions from across the nation were welcomed to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue by United States Vice President Kamala Harris.
Among the crowd of course was the Notre Dame men's lacrosse team that capped one of the most impressive seasons in college lacrosse history with a dominating win over Maryland in the national championship game this past Memorial Day.
Notre Dame Lacrosse's Historic Season
Just how good was the Notre Dame lacrosse team in 2024? A national championship tells you it was obviously great but a quick look at the numbers tell you this was no ordinary champion.
Notre Dame went 16-1 in 2024, with the lone loss coming against Georgetown in third game of the season.
Notre Dame outscored ACC opponents 88-54 on the year, including by a combined score of 34-15 in its two ACC tournament victories over Duke and Virginia.
Notre Dame's NCAA Tournament run was even more impressive. In the four wins Notre Dame had en-route to winning the national championship, its first-round victory over Albany was the most competitive. Albany actually held a halftime lead before Notre Dame rallied for a 14-9 win.
From there the Irish avenged their only loss of the year to Georgetown, beating the Hoyas 16-11.
In the national semifinals Notre Dame dominated Denver 13-6 before laying the wood to Maryland in the national championship, 15-5.
Notre Dame outscored its 13 opponents by a combined 114 goals on the year while attempting 100 more shots than its foes.
Notre Dame Lacrosse at the White House
The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team was able to spend Monday on the White House's South Lawn celebrating its accomplishment. Below you will see a few photos from the event courtesy of the Notre Dame Men's Lacrosse X Account.