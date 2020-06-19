It's one thing to hear your name called during the draft, but it's an entirely different thing to sign on the dotted line.

According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, Ohio State All-American catcher Dillon Dingler officially signed his first professional contract. He signed for his full-slot value as the 38th overall selection, which is just shy of $2 million.

Dingler was perhaps disappointed for one day earlier this month when he didn't hear his name called in the first round. But the moment the Detroit Tigers selected him with the first pick in the second round, all of that went away.

"My new favorite team was going to be whatever team drafted me," Dingler told the media after being picked. "I'm happy to be in Detroit. Go Tigers!"

Dingler is the highest draft pick for the Buckeyes since Alex Wimmers was selected 21st overall in 2010.

Dingler is a Canton, Ohio native and played his high school ball for the Massillon-Jackson Polar Bears, where he was a state champion in baseball and basketball, and he was the Stark County Football Player of the year at wide receiver and safety. And while his life has changed by signing his first contract, he knows he won't forget his roots.

“I was very fortunate,” Dingler said. “Massillon Jackson has a great baseball program. Bill Gamble has done a phenomenal job developing talent there. The recruitment process kind of snuck up on me. I loved campus, I grew up as an Ohio State fan, and once I got there I noticed the program was second to none. I’m positive you won’t find a better facility in the country. I loved every second of my experience at Ohio State and I’m proud to be a Buckeye.”

