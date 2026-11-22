Kelsey Mitchell has been one of the best scorers in basketball for more than a decade. Now, the former Ohio State star is adding another title to her name: doctoral student.

The Indiana Fever guard is about 18 months into a Ph.D. program in educational leadership at Liberty University, according to ESPN. She is balancing coursework with the best season of her WNBA career.

Using the Fever as a classroom

Mitchell has found a creative way to connect her two worlds. She often draws on real situations from her life as a professional athlete when completing discussion posts and papers for class.

“I actually use the Indiana Fever in my classes a lot,” Mitchell told ESPN.

She described that approach as a cheat code for handling school while still playing. Leadership lessons from the locker room become material for her assignments, and what she learns in class helps shape how she leads on the court.

A plan for life after basketball

Mitchell’s long-term goal is to become an athletic director. She wants to help create more opportunities for women and people of color in leadership positions while helping guide the next generation of student-athletes.

For Mitchell, it all ties back to helping the people around her. She told ESPN that she believes the lessons she is learning now will eventually be passed on to others, even if she cannot see it yet.

A career year

Mitchell’s work in the classroom came during a historic season on the court.

At 30, she averaged a franchise-record 24.7 points per game, finishing second in the WNBA in scoring behind A’ja Wilson. She also set a league record by scoring at least 20 points in 27 straight games.

That came one year after a scary moment in the 2025 playoffs, when Mitchell collapsed during the decisive game of the WNBA semifinals and was later diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Fever coach Stephanie White has praised her relentless motor, saying her effort sets the tone for the entire team.

Indiana’s 2026 run ended in the first round. Mitchell scored 26 points in a Game 2 win over the Las Vegas Aces to force a decisive Game 3, but the Aces won that game 94-83 to advance.

Buckeye roots

Mitchell’s scoring ability was on full display long before she reached the WNBA.

At Ohio State, she became the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer, men or women, and finished her career with 3,402 points. At the time, only Washington’s Kelsey Plum had scored more in NCAA Division I women’s history. She also set the NCAA record for career 3-pointers.

The Fever selected her No. 2 overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft, and she is now the longest-tenured player on the roster.

Leading in every room

Mitchell has already built a résumé that will make her one of the most decorated Buckeyes ever. With a doctorate on the way, she is preparing to make just as big an impact off the court.