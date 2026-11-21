The Ohio State Buckeyes remain committed to winning out to stay in College Football Playoff contention. Step one was completed last Saturday with a home win against Northwestern.

This week, the Buckeyes are trying to avoid a monumental upset against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln ahead of next week's game, known as “The Game,” against the Michigan Wolverines in Columbus.

Will Ohio State avoid its fourth loss? Check out our predictions below:

Information:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: noon ET/9 a.m. PT

TV Channel: FOX (consult TV Guide or preferred streaming provider for details).

Odds: Ohio State -3.5; over/under is 41.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Location: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Neb.)

Ohio State’s record under Ryan Day: 89-15 (8-6 in postseason bowl games/CFP).

Last time vs. Nebraska: Ohio State leads 10-1; it won the 2024 matchup 21-17.

Ohio State so far this season: 7-3 (5-2 Big Ten)

OnSI Team Standings:

Chip Minnich: 6-2 (began contributing ahead of Week 3)

Is Ohio State Primed for Nebraska?

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Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) motions to teammates in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zain Bando: Ohio State 31, Nebraska 21

Ohio State fans could breathe a sigh of relief with a solid home win last week against Northwestern. The defense tightened up in the second half, minus a garbage-time touchdown from the Wildcats. The important thing for the Buckeyes, though, is that they won. They won to avoid a late-season collapse, giving the fanbase hope and reminding the college football community that they are, in fact, a formidable threat amongst the nation’s best teams.

The upside for Ohio State is that a win Saturday against a Cornhuskers team that looked like it was in CFP contention just a month ago will keep the Buckeyes in the mix. But the question remains: how long? Regarding the logjam at the top of the standings, the UCLA Bruins and Indiana Hoosiers can clinch berths in the conference title game as soon as Saturday. Therefore, this means Ohio State could be fighting for an at-large CFP bid.

Nonetheless, Ohio State should win this game. The talent gap is too one-sided to call a potential upset a smart pick. Better yet, Ohio State has dominated the all-time series, as momentum remains firmly on its side.

Chip Minnich: Ohio State 27, Nebraska 21

I fully realize that this final score prediction is far closer than any Ohio State fan wants, as the Buckeye faithful are truly lusting for a blowout win.

I will simply say that the Buckeyes, while never seeming to be in danger last week versus Northwestern, showed me enough inconsistencies on both sides of the ball, which is why I am going to take Ohio State in a close one on the road against a Nebraska team that will probably pull out all of the stops in their quest to beat one of the Big Ten’s upper echelon teams.

Ohio State will be making a big mistake if they force the ball into Jeremiah Smith, as I believe the Cornhuskers will certainly bracket Smith to try to limit any big plays. This should open up opportunities for the other players on Ohio State’s offense, and here is to hoping that Luke Fahey decides to pick up yards with his feet when situations present themselves.

Dylan Buganski: Ohio State 17, Nebraska 13

After returning to the win column last week and a flurry of help from teams around them in the College Football Playoff rankings, losing, the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes still have a path to make the postseason tournament.

Yet, this week’s matchup against Nebraska will be no cakewalk.

The Cornhuskers have one of the top defenses and run games in the country, allowing them to play at their pace and keep games at arm's length. They also have a quarterback in Anthony Colandrea whose dual-threat ability can extend drives for them and make winning plays in this game.

I expect this game to come all the way down to the finish this week, with a stop from Ohio State’s defense securing a win with the time dwindling down in the fourth quarter.

The offense from the Buckeyes, which started to find a groove in their 28-19 win over Northwestern last week, should have its limitations against this stellar defense.

Quarterback Luke Fahey will make some mistakes, but the presence of Jeremiah Smith should help them put enough points on the board, with Chris Henry Jr. having a better game after some mistakes in the last couple of weeks.

Getting ahead early will be crucial for Ohio State in this one, as if they let Nebraska jump out early and find confidence, that is where the Buckeyes can find themselves giving away their postseason chances.

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