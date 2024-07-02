How Dorian Jones Changes Ohio State's 2025 Class
Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler has been busy since officially being announced as the next head man of the men's basketball program. In addition to his work formulating a competitive squad for the 2024-25 season, he has been active on the recruiting trail in trying to land future talent as well.
On Wednesday afternoon, the 2025 class received a massive bump with the commitment of four-star shooting guard Dorian Jones. The Richmond Heights star will stay in the state of Ohio and becomes the trend setter as the first official commitment to next year's class.
Jones is currently rated as the second best 2025 recruit in Ohio, the 12th ranked shooting guard in the country and 72nd ranked overall prospect by 247 Sports.
Last season, the 6'4" guard averaged 14.1 points per game enroute to first-team All-Ohio Division IV honors. The year prior was even more impressive for Jones as he averaged 20.1 points per game and was named Division IV Player of the Year.
One of the best aspects of the commitment from Jones, nearly two months after his first official visit in Columbus, is not only the fact that he is talented, but that he got the ball rolling. Once one chip falls, that is when other commitments may start occurring in the near future.
As we wait and see which other prospects turn into commitments for Diebler's staff, the lone addition of Jones places the Buckeyes at 16th in the overall 2025 class rankings.
Darryn Peterson, the 6'5" combo guard from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, is set to visit Ohio State on August 1st. Despite attending Huntington Prep in West Virginia, Peterson is a Northeast Ohio product and Diebler just had success pulling talent from that part of the state.
Perhaps Peterson will be the next player to join Jones as part of the 2025 class for Ohio State.