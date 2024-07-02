Buckeyes Now

How Dorian Jones Changes Ohio State's 2025 Class

On Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Men's Basketball team landed the commitment of four-star shooting guard Dorian Jones. Here is where the 2025 class stands at the moment.

Dec 17, 2023; Bexley, Ohio, USA; Pickerington Central's Juwan Turner (1) rushes towards the basket past Richmond Heights' Dorian Jones (11) during their game on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at the Capital Center.
Dec 17, 2023; Bexley, Ohio, USA; Pickerington Central's Juwan Turner (1) rushes towards the basket past Richmond Heights' Dorian Jones (11) during their game on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at the Capital Center. / Clare Grant/The Columbus Dispatch / USA
Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler has been busy since officially being announced as the next head man of the men's basketball program. In addition to his work formulating a competitive squad for the 2024-25 season, he has been active on the recruiting trail in trying to land future talent as well.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 2025 class received a massive bump with the commitment of four-star shooting guard Dorian Jones. The Richmond Heights star will stay in the state of Ohio and becomes the trend setter as the first official commitment to next year's class.

Jones is currently rated as the second best 2025 recruit in Ohio, the 12th ranked shooting guard in the country and 72nd ranked overall prospect by 247 Sports.

Basketball player boxes out an opponent for a rebound.
Dalton sophomore Brady Hignight and Richmond Heights sophomore Dorian Jones battle for position for a rebound during the Division IV Regional Final game at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, March 10, 2023. Dalton Bulldogs Vs Richmond Heights Spartans Division Iv Regional Final High School Basketball / Nicholas McLaughlin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, the 6'4" guard averaged 14.1 points per game enroute to first-team All-Ohio Division IV honors. The year prior was even more impressive for Jones as he averaged 20.1 points per game and was named Division IV Player of the Year.

One of the best aspects of the commitment from Jones, nearly two months after his first official visit in Columbus, is not only the fact that he is talented, but that he got the ball rolling. Once one chip falls, that is when other commitments may start occurring in the near future.

As we wait and see which other prospects turn into commitments for Diebler's staff, the lone addition of Jones places the Buckeyes at 16th in the overall 2025 class rankings.

Darryn Peterson, the 6'5" combo guard from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, is set to visit Ohio State on August 1st. Despite attending Huntington Prep in West Virginia, Peterson is a Northeast Ohio product and Diebler just had success pulling talent from that part of the state.

Basketball player dribbles with left hand as he points with right hand.
Huntington Prep guard Darryn Peterson takes the ball up the court during the first half at Canton Memorial Field House, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perhaps Peterson will be the next player to join Jones as part of the 2025 class for Ohio State.

