Here's how you can follow the Buckeyes in their NCAA Tournament opener on Friday afternoon.

For the 30th time in program history, the Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the NCAA Tournament. This year's tournament opens with a matchup against No. 15-seed Oral Roberts in the South Region. The Golden Eagles earned an automatic-qualifying bid to the tournament after they won the Summit League championship.

Ohio State just completed a lengthy run through the Big Ten Tournament, losing in overtime in the championship game to Illinois, 91-88. The Buckeyes were denied a fourth victory in as many days in trying to win the league title, but they still come into the NCAA Tournament with much more momentum than they did the Big Ten Tournament. OSU had dropped the last four games of the regular season before going to Indianapolis last week.

The winner of Friday's First Round game will play either No. 7-seed Florida or No. 10-seed Virginia Tech with a Sweet Sixteen berth on the line on Sunday.

Looking ahead, should the Buckeyes advance out of the first weekend, they could see either Arkansas, Texas Tech, Utah State or Colgate in a Sweet Sixteen game, then perhaps No. 1 seed Baylor in the Elite Eight with a Final Four berth at stake.

Over the years, Ohio State has appeared in 29 NCAA Tournaments, including the first in 1939 when the Buckeyes finished as national runners-up. The Buckeyes have made it to the Final Four 10 times (most recently in 2012) and appeared in five championship games (most recently 2007).

The only national championship in program history came back in 1960. The team has an overall record of 51-28 in NCAA Tournament play across the 29 tournaments.

They have appeared in 14 Sweet Sixteen's and 14 Elite Eight's. As a No. 2 seed, Ohio State is 8-3.

Meanwhile, here's how you can watch the Buckeyes and Golden Eagles on Friday afternoon:

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts, NCAA Tournament

Date: Friday, March 19

Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Time: 3:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live App

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

