Buckeyes Play at Mackey Arena, Friday March 19 at 3 p.m.

Here is the entire schedule for the first round of games in the NCAA Tournament this week.

The Ohio State Buckeyes learned immediately after losing the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Championship Game to Illinois that they open the national tournament with Oral Roberts on Friday, March 19 at 3:00 p.m.

But late Sunday night, the NCAA has officially released all information for the First Four and First Round games be played on Thursday-Saturday, March 18-20.

Ohio State will play the Summit League champions at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, home to the Purdue Boilermakers, on Friday afternoon. The game will be televised on CBS. Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Jamie Erdahl will be on the broadcast.

Here is a link to the entire schedule and broadcast information for the first three days of the tournament.

Tip times for Sunday’s second round games will be announced after the conclusion of Friday’s games. Monday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Saturday. If the Buckeyes win Friday's opening round game, they are guaranteed to play on Sunday, not Monday.

