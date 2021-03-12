How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Purdue in Big Ten Quarterfinals

Here's how you can watch the Buckeyes and the Boilermakers on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Purdue Boilermakers are ready for the Big Ten quarterfinals from Indianapolis. On the 1-year anniversary of the NCAA cancelling all of the conference and national tournaments, both teams have legitimate Big Ten Tournament title aspirations on the line.

Ohio State qualified for this quarterfinal matchup by beating Minnesota, 79-75 on Thursday afternoon. Purdue received a double-bye as the No. 4 seed in this year's tournament.

Five Buckeyes scored in double-figures on Thursday, led by 16 points from both Justice Sueing and Duane Washington Jr. Ohio State led in the second half by as many as 14 points, but nearly lost at the end of the game when Minnesota cut the deficit to one point and less than 10 seconds to play.

For a full game preview against the Boilermakers, click here.

In the meantime, here's how you can follow along today:

How to Watch Ohio State Basketball vs. Purdue

Date: Friday, March 12

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Time: Approximately 2 p.m. (25 minutes after Michigan vs. Maryland)

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FoxSports Go App

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Shon Morris (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Friday's winner will be rewarded with either No. 1-seed and regular season champion Michigan or No. 8-seed Maryland on Saturday afternoon. We will have comprehensive postgame coverage on BuckeyesNow, including a live stream of Chris Holtmann's press conference and some instant analysis from Lucas Oil Stadium after the press conference ends.

-----

-----

