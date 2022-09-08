Ohio State’s 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball Schedule Revealed

The Big Ten announced the Ohio State men’s basketball program’s conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Thursday afternoon.

The Buckeyes will once again play a 20-game conference schedule, including 10 home and 10 road games. That includes home-and-home matchups with Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.

Ohio State will also host Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin at Value City Arena and travel to Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska. The dates, times and television information for these games will be announced later this fall.

The Buckeyes are coming off a season in which they finished in fourth place in the Big Ten with a 12-8 overall record, including 7-3 at home. They’ll begin preseason practice in late September or early October, leading up to the exhibition game against Chaminade on Nov. 1.

Ohio State’s 2022-23 Basketball Schedule

Nov. 1 - Chaminade (Exhibition)

- Chaminade (Exhibition) Nov. 7 - Robert Morris

- Robert Morris Nov. 10 - Charleston Southern

- Charleston Southern Nov. 18 - Eastern Illinois

- Eastern Illinois Nov. 21 - San Diego State (Maui Invitational)

- San Diego State (Maui Invitational) Nov. 22 - Arizona or Cincinnati (Maui Invitational)

- Arizona or Cincinnati (Maui Invitational) Nov. 23 - TBD (Maui Invitational)

- TBD (Maui Invitational) Nov. 30 - at Duke (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)

- at Duke (ACC-Big Ten Challenge) Dec. 3 - St. Francis

- St. Francis Dec. 8 - Rutgers*

- Rutgers* Dec. 17 - North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic)

- North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic) Dec. 21 - Maine

- Maine Dec. 29 - Alabama A&M

- Alabama A&M Jan. 1 - at Northwestern*

- at Northwestern* Jan. 5 - Purdue*

- Purdue* Jan. 8 - at Maryland*

- at Maryland* Jan. 12 - Minnesota*

- Minnesota* Jan. 15 - at Rutgers*

- at Rutgers* Jan. 18 - at Nebraska*

- at Nebraska* Jan. 21 - Iowa*

- Iowa* Jan. 24 - at Illinois*

- at Illinois* Jan. 28 - at Indiana*

- at Indiana* Feb. 2 - Wisconsin*

- Wisconsin* Feb. 5 - at Michigan*

- at Michigan* Feb. 9 - Northwestern*

- Northwestern* Feb. 12 - Michigan State*

- Michigan State* Feb. 16 - at Iowa*

- at Iowa* Feb. 19 - at Purdue*

- at Purdue* Feb. 23 - Penn State*

- Penn State* Feb. 26 - Illinois*

- Illinois* March 1 - Maryland*

- Maryland* March 4 - at Michigan State*

*Big Ten matchup

-----

