Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne four-star guard George Washington III decommitted from the Ohio State basketball program on Monday morning, just two days after he was on campus for the football game against Notre Dame.

“I would like to thank Coach (Chris) Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me,” Washington said in a post on Twitter. “I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community.

“However, at this time, after much thought, prayer and deep discussion with my family, I would like to announce that I’ll be decommitting from The Ohio State University and reopening my recruitment. Thank you, OSU, for the opportunity and understanding – I will always love Buckeye Nation.”

The 6-foot-2 and 165-pound Washington, who is considered the 18th-best shooting guard and No. 106 prospect overall in the class of 2023, became the first member of the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class when he pledged his services last November.

Washington previously attended Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy, but transferred high schools when his father got a job with the Dayton women’s basketball program. He averaged 23.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a junior last season.

Ohio State has since added three players to it 2023 recruiting class in Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy four-star forward Scotty Middleton, Pickerington (Ohio) Central four-star forward Devin Royal and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial four-star center Austin Parks.

The Buckeyes were already open to adding another player to haul, so Washington’s decommitment coupled with seventh-year senior forward Seth Town’s decision to step away from basketball means the staff will certainly ramp up its pursuit of other prospects in the coming days and weeks.

Notable players on Ohio State’s radar includes Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star guard Bronny James and Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace four-star guard Taison Chatman, who were both on campus for an official visit this weekend.

While James – who is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James – has kept his recruitment close to the vest, Chatman notably included the Buckeyes in his top five back in July alongside Kansas, Minnesota, Virginia and Xavier.

