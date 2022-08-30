According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Ohio State sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing has been fully cleared for all basketball-related activities.

Sueing played in just two games for the Buckeyes last season as he dealt with an abdominal injury suffered in the 2020-21 postseason run. He averaged 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 31 games that year, his first with the team after transferring from California.

Head coach Chris Holtmann said earlier this month that Sueing and seventh-year senior forward Seth Towns, who missed all of last season after undergoing back surgery, were still “somewhat limited” in offseason activities. Neither participated in the exhibition wins over the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams in the Bahamas on Aug. 6-7.

Towns has not been cleared, meanwhile, though the coaching staff is hopeful he’ll be ready by the time the team opens preseason practice in September. Ohio State begins the 2022-23 season against Robert Morris on Nov. 7.

-----

-----

-----

