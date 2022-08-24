According to a report from On3’s Joe Tipton, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star guard Bronny James – the son of NBA superstar LeBron James – is looking to visit Ohio State for the season-opening football game against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound James, who is considered the 10th-best combo guard and No. 41 prospect overall in the class of 2023, has been in contact with the coaching staff but does not currently hold an offer from the Buckeyes.

If he makes the trip to Columbus, it would be the first official or unofficial visit for James, whose father recently shot down a report that Oregon was the frontrunner in his recruitment. Other schools reportedly showing interest in him include Michigan, UCLA and USC.

It’s expected that LeBron would join his son on the visit, which would mark his first trip to campus since he attended the 2016 double-overtime win over Michigan. The Akron native has said on numerous occasions that he would have attended Ohio State had he gone to college rather than go straight to the league.

“If I would have had one year of college, I would have ended up down here in Columbus at Ohio State,” James told the crowd in St. John Arena for Skull Session ahead of the 2013 win over Wisconsin. “No matter where I go in the world, I will always rock Ohio State colors.”

James, who has an honorary locker inside Value City Arena, whose personal logo can be seen on the Buckeyes’ practice gear and who even has an Ohio State jersey sold with his name on the back, doubled down on those comments while discussing his name, image and likeness potential as a college athlete in 2019.

“For sure, I would have been one of those kids, if I would have went off to Ohio State or if I went off to any one of these big-time colleges where that No. 23 jersey would have been sold all over the place,” James said. “The Schottenstein Center would have been sold out every single night if I were there.”

That said, it’s unclear if Bronny James has the same affinity for Ohio State, though it's worth noting he once played on the same AAU team as four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery. He was born in Cleveland but has also lived in Miami and Los Angeles, where he's been since 2018.

The same can be said of the Buckeyes’ interest in James, as they’ve already secured commitments from four players in the class of 2023 in Kansas four-star forward Scotty Middleton and a trio of in-state players in four-star guard George Washington III, four-star forward Devin Royal and four-star Austin Parks.

Assuming all four sign, that would put Ohio State right at the 13-man scholarship limit for the 2023-24 season. A spot could open up with an unexpected departure for the NBA or the transfer portal, but that would be a bridge to cross when head coach Chris Holtmann and his staff come to it, if at all.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

2023 Kansas F Scotty Middleton Commits To Ohio State

2023 In-State F Dailyn Swain Includes Ohio State Among Top Schools

2023 Pickerington (Ohio) Central F Devin Royal Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State Newcomers Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022-23 Basketball Season

Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State’s Upcoming Trip To Bahamas

Ohio State To Play San Diego State In Opening Round Of Maui Invitational

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!