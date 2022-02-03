Skip to main content

Tonight's Ohio State-Iowa Game Postponed Due To Travel Issues, Inclement Weather

This marks the Buckeyes’ fifth game that has been cancelled or postponed this season.

Ohio State and Iowa announced on Thursday morning that tonight’s game has been postponed due to travel issues and inclement weather in the Midwest.

The Hawkeyes experienced a mechanical issue with their plane on Wednesday night, which delayed their their flight until Thursday morning. But with freezing rain and the potential for heavy snow in Columbus throughout the day, they ultimately called off the trip.

Both schools will now work with the Big Ten to reschedule tonight’s game, which was set for 8 p.m. on FS1.

This is the fifth game that has been cancelled or postponed this season for the Buckeyes, including three non-conference games in December due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program and the Jan. 22 home game against Nebraska, as the Cornhuskers has several players in health and safety protocols.

That game is also in the process of being rescheduled, likely for mid-February, though no official plans have been announced.

Ohio State’s next scheduled game is Sunday against Maryland, with tipoff at Value City Arena set for 1 p.m. on CBS. The Buckeyes will have to wait until then to bounce back from their three-point loss at Purdue, which dropped them to 13-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. 



