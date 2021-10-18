Ohio State Ranked No. 17 In Preseason AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

    • October 18, 2021
    Ohio State Ranked No. 17 In Preseason Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    The Buckeyes will begin the season ranked for the third straight year under head coach Chris Holtmann.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ohio State will open the 2021-22 college basketball season at No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

    The Buckeyes, who fell in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament, are one of five Big Ten teams in the preseason poll, joining No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Purdue, No. 11 Illinois and No. 21 Maryland.

    Ohio State will host No. 9 Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30 and travel to Las Vegas to take on No. 10 Kentucky as part of the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18.

    The Buckeyes open the season against Akron on Nov. 9. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Meanwhile, the full preseason AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Gonzaga (55)
    2. UCLA (8)
    3. Kansas
    4. Villanova
    5. Texas
    6. Michigan
    7. Purdue
    8. Baylor
    9. Duke
    10. Kentucky
    11. Illinois
    12. Memphis
    13. Oregon
    14. Alabama
    15. Houston
    16. Arkansas
    17. Ohio State
    18. Tennessee
    19. North Carolina
    20. Florida State
    21. Maryland
    22. Auburn
    23. St. Bonaventure
    24. UConn
    25. Virginia

    -----

    -----

