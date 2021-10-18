Ohio State Ranked No. 17 In Preseason AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes will begin the season ranked for the third straight year under head coach Chris Holtmann.

Ohio State will open the 2021-22 college basketball season at No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, who fell in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament, are one of five Big Ten teams in the preseason poll, joining No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Purdue, No. 11 Illinois and No. 21 Maryland.

Ohio State will host No. 9 Duke in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30 and travel to Las Vegas to take on No. 10 Kentucky as part of the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 18.

The Buckeyes open the season against Akron on Nov. 9. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Meanwhile, the full preseason AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Gonzaga (55) UCLA (8) Kansas Villanova Texas Michigan Purdue Baylor Duke Kentucky Illinois Memphis Oregon Alabama Houston Arkansas Ohio State Tennessee North Carolina Florida State Maryland Auburn St. Bonaventure UConn Virginia

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In AP, Coaches Poll Following Open Week

Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer Gets First NFL Win With Jacksonville Jaguars

Ohio State Seeking Fan Input For New Turf Design At Ohio Stadium

What To Watch For In Week 7 Of The 2021 College Football Season

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Now Highest-Paid Head Coach In Big Ten

Ryan Day Would Vote To Eliminate Kickoffs For Player Safety

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!