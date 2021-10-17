Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Open Week
Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon despite being off this week.
The Buckeyes’ movement is directly tied to Iowa’s 24-7 home loss to Purdue on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes fell to No. 11, while the Boilermakers make their season debut at No. 25.
Michigan and Penn State were also off this weekend but moved up to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Michigan State is the only other ranked Big Ten team, sliding up to No. 9 following its 20-15 win at Indiana.
The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Georgia (63)
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Coastal Carolina
- Kentucky
- Wake Forest
- Texas A&M
- N.C. State
- Auburn
- Baylor
- SMU
- San Diego State
- Pittsburgh
- UTSA
- Purdue
