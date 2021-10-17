    • October 17, 2021
    Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Open Week

    The Buckeyes are one of a season-high six Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon despite being off this week.

    The Buckeyes’ movement is directly tied to Iowa’s 24-7 home loss to Purdue on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes fell to No. 11, while the Boilermakers make their season debut at No. 25.

    Michigan and Penn State were also off this weekend but moved up to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Michigan State is the only other ranked Big Ten team, sliding up to No. 9 following its 20-15 win at Indiana.

    The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Georgia (63)
    2. Cincinnati
    3. Oklahoma
    4. Alabama
    5. Ohio State
    6. Michigan
    7. Penn State
    8. Oklahoma State
    9. Michigan State
    10. Oregon
    11. Iowa
    12. Ole Miss
    13. Notre Dame
    14. Coastal Carolina
    15. Kentucky
    16. Wake Forest
    17. Texas A&M
    18. N.C. State
    19. Auburn
    20. Baylor
    21. SMU
    22. San Diego State
    23. Pittsburgh
    24. UTSA
    25. Purdue

