Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Associated Press Top 25 Poll Following Open Week

The Buckeyes are one of a season-high six Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll.

Just like the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon despite being off this week.

The Buckeyes’ movement is directly tied to Iowa’s 24-7 home loss to Purdue on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes fell to No. 11, while the Boilermakers make their season debut at No. 25.

Michigan and Penn State were also off this weekend but moved up to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Michigan State is the only other ranked Big Ten team, sliding up to No. 9 following its 20-15 win at Indiana.

The full Associated Press Top 25 poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (63) Cincinnati Oklahoma Alabama Ohio State Michigan Penn State Oklahoma State Michigan State Oregon Iowa Ole Miss Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Kentucky Wake Forest Texas A&M N.C. State Auburn Baylor SMU San Diego State Pittsburgh UTSA Purdue

