Ohio State To Reopen Concessions At All Athletic Events On Thursday Night

The university closed concession stands on Jan. 4 in conjunction with its return to campus guidelines.

Ohio State announced on Monday evening it will reopen concession stands at all university-related athletic events beginning with the men’s basketball game against Iowa on Thursday night.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we have worked to respond to health and safety needs, while providing the on-campus experiences our community desires,” the university said in a release. “We appreciate fans’ commitment to mask-wearing and ask that you keep up the good work.

Ohio State closed concession stands on Jan. 4 as part of its updated health and safety protocols for spring semester. This followed a COVID-19 outbreak within the men’s basketball program that led to the cancellation of three games in December.

In addition to closing concessions, fans were not allowed to bring food or beverages into the athletic facilities. Water was provided, however. The university planned to “monitor and evaluate” the policy with hopes of relaxing the restrictions in the future, and now plans to have the full menu available later this month.

Tipoff of Thursday night’s game against Iowa is set for 8 p.m. on FS1.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Remains At No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Purdue's Jaden Ivey Stings Ohio State At Buzzer Again

Head Coach Chris Holtmann Earns 100th Win As Ohio State Beats Minnesota

Ohio State Junior Forward E.J. Liddell Surpasses 1,000 Career Points

Ohio State’s Jamari Wheeler, Meechie Johnson Game-Time Decisions At Minnesota

Ohio State Alumni Team Carmen’s Crew Returning To The Basketball Tournament

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!