Ohio State Remains At No. 16 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll
After splitting its last two games, Ohio State remained at No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.
The Buckeyes notched a 75-64 win over Minnesota on Thursday, their first against the Golden Gophers at Williams Arena since January 2015, before falling on a last-second three-pointer at Purdue on Sunday.
Ohio State is currently 13-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten, and will return home for games against Iowa on Thursday (8 p.m. on FS1) and Maryland on Sunday (1 p.m. on CBS).
It’s the only meeting with the Hawkeyes this season – excluding a potential matchup in the Big Ten Tournament – and first of two matchups with the Terrapins, as the Buckeyes travel to Maryland on Feb. 27.
That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
-----
