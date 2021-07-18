2023 Oklahoma TE Luke Hasz Lists Ohio State In Top 8

Hasz is one of eight tight ends with an offer from the Buckeyes who visited in June.

Bixby, Okla., four-star tight end Luke Hasz included Ohio State in his top eight on Sunday afternoon alongside Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU.

The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound Hasz, who is considered the top-ranked tight end and No. 40 prospect overall in the class of 2023, picked up an offer from the Buckeyes in March despite playing his first season of high school football this past fall. He flourished, though, catching 32 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns for the state champion Spartans.

Hasz made his way to campus for the first time on June 5, at which time he got to meet head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson, as well as several commits and top targets on campus that weekend for Buckeye Bash 2.0. He also took unofficial visits with the Cowboys, Crimson Tide, Razorbacks, Sooners and Tigers in June, which helped trim his list to eight schools.

That said, there’s no doubt Hasz will be tough to pull from his home state, as Oklahoma is the perceived favorite in his recruitment and Oklahoma State has established a pipeline at Bixby with four Spartans on the roster and another from the class of 2022 currently committed to the Cowboys.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is still search for its first commitment from the class of 2023 and welcomed eight tight ends with an offer to campus last month, including Hasz; Sweden four-star Theodor Melin Ohrstrom; St. Louis De Smet Jesuit four-star Mac Markway; Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star Ty Lockwood; Portland Central Catholic four-star Riley Williams; Folsom, Calif., four-star Walker Lyons; Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend four-star Mathias “Mega” Barnwell; and Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic four-star Preston Zinter.

If the Buckeyes hope to ultimately land Hasz’s pledge, it’s imperative that he return for another visit on a game day this fall.

