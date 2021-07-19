Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

Olave and Wilson are looking to become the fifth winner of the Maxwell Award in school history.

Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were both named on Monday morning to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the best all-around player in the country.

Olave, a former three-star prospect from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, led the Buckeyes last season with 50 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns. He then surprised many by opting to return for his senior year rather than enter his name into the NFL Draft.

“There are lot of reasons why I came back,” Olave said during his media availability on April 15. “I feel like I could have gotten a lot stronger in the weight room and play with more strength. That’s one of the flaws I had in my game last year. I wanted to come back and work with (strength and conditioning) coach Mick(ey Marotti) another year, compete against Garrett and (former wide receiver) Jameson (Williams) in the offseason.

“There are a lot of guys in Zone 6 that I feel like I could get better and be better myself as a person. Coach (Brian) Hartline is one of the best coaches in the country, so just another year in the system, and I feel like I’ll be good.”

Wilson, meanwhile, was a five-star prospect from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis. He finished second on the team with 43 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns during his sophomore season last fall, perhaps giving Ohio State the best duo of wide receivers in the country.

The winner of the Maxwell Award is determined by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club. It is named after former Swarthmore College guard Robert “Tiny” Maxwell.

Four Buckeyes have won the award in its 84-year history, including running back Howard “Hopalong” Cassady in 1955, fullback Bob Ferguson in 1961, running back Archie Griffin in 1975 and running back Eddie George in 1995.

