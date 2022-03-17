Ohio State's Malaki Branham Focused On NCAA Tournament, Not NBA Future

While junior forward E.J. Liddell made his draft intentions known when he participated in Ohio State’s Senior Day festivities earlier this month, freshman guard Malaki Branham will have a decision to make once the season is over.

The 6-foot-5 and 180-pounder has garnered attention in recent weeks as a potential first-round pick in June’s NBA Draft, particularly after a pair of 30-plus point outings that ultimately netted him Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

Branham isn’t worried about what the future holds, though, as he’s focused solely on leading the seventh-seeded Buckeyes to a win in Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener against No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago (12:15 p.m. on CBS).

“I’m thinking about winning,” Branham said during his media availability on Wednesday afternoon. “Then, when the season is over, whenever that is, (I’ll think about it). Hopefully it’s the first week of April. I’m not thinking about that right now.

“I’m just excited to help this team out and, hopefully, we can put some games together to win.”

While Branham was still a senior at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary when Ohio State lost to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts in the first-round of last year’s tournament, he knows the Buckeyes can’t look past the Ramblers on Friday, especially with how they ended the season, losing of four of their final seven games.

“Every possession matters, so we just have to take it one step at a time,” Branham said. “If we do that, we’re going to be in good shape.”

That said, Branham knows he has plenty to work on before taking his game to the next level. The next few games – assuming the Buckeyes advance – will either give him a chance to display his all-around game or show him why he should return to Columbus for another year.

“I’m still working, still trying to get better at aspects, especially my off-the-ball awareness,” Branham said. “My on-the-ball defense has gotten a little better, but I still have to improve on that. I feel like I’ve just got to keep working in practice every day and I think I’ll be good.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Zed Key, Kyle Young Game-Time Decisions Against Loyola Chicago

Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Named Third-Team All-American By Associated Press

Ohio State Remains Unranked In Final Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team Earns No. 6 Seed In NCAA Tournament

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann Previews Tournament Matchup With Loyola Chicago

Ohio State Earns No. 7 Seed In NCAA Tournament, To Play Loyola Chicago On Friday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!