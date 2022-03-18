How can the Buckeyes avoid losing in the first round for the second consecutive year?

Seventh-seeded Ohio State opens the NCAA Tournament tomorrow against No. 10 seed Loyola Chicago, with tipoff at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh set for 12:15 p.m. on CBS.

Winners of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, the Ramblers are a 1.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes, who finished the season with losses in four of its final five games, including in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

While most assume Ohio State’s season will come to an end on Friday as a result, we’ve come up with three keys that will lead the Buckeyes to the Round of 32. Check them out below:

BE HEALTHY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A MONTH

It’s unclear at this time if sophomore forward Zed Key (ankle) and fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young (concussion) will be able to play, as they’re both listed as a game-time decision.

However, both players practiced this week, including during the portion of practice that was open to the media on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re getting healthier,” head coach Chris Holtmann said during his media availability prior to practice. “We’ll know more on Kyle and Zed here tomorrow, but they are getting healthier.

“The final decision will be made tomorrow. We have seen them do a little more, but it’s not like they’ve been able to do full practices. They have been able to do a little more, which has been encouraging to see despite not being able to do full practices.”

The Buckeyes’ late-season struggles can be directly attributed to Key and Young’s absences, which is why junior forward E.J. Liddell reminded folks how well they were playing before that, highlighted by an early season win over Duke and a victory at Big Ten regular season co-champion Illinois on Feb. 24.

“A lot of people have been counting us out recently,” Liddell said. “I feel like people forgot about how we play when we’re fully healthy and we’re all locked into everything. Come tomorrow, y’all will see a different team.”

REMEMBER LAST YEAR'S LOSS TO ORAL ROBERTS

It’s hard to ignore the similarities between this season and last for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes lost their final four regular season games in 2021 and three of their last four in 2022 to limp into the Big Ten Tournament.

But while last year’s team bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round with a loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, Ohio State is using that defeat as motivation for tomorrow’s game against Loyola Chicago.

“It’s been on our mind since the day it happened,” senior forward Justin Ahrens said during his media availability on Wednesday. “That was history, so it was something we had in mind when we were working all last summer, you know, throughout the whole season.

“We’re excited to get out there Friday, cut loose and just leave it all out there and compete.”

Ohio State has several new pieces this year, including Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler, Louisiana transfer guard Cedric Russell and Indiana transfer center Joey Brunk. And while they weren’t on the roster last season, they’re well aware of what happened – and don’t want it to happen again.

“Even though I wasn’t a part of it last year, I am this year, and I’m willing to take the licks just like those guys,” Russell said. “Whatever I can do to help us not repeat that and go out and put our best foot forward, that’s what I’m willing to do.”

OVERCOME LACK OF TOURNAMENT EXPERIENCE

Everyone remembers Loyola Chicago’s run to the 2018 Final Four and last year’s Sweet 16 appearance, including fifth-year senior guard Lucas Williamson, who will be playing in the ninth NCAA Tournament game of his career on Friday afternoon.

Back for the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic, Williamson averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season. He was also named the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

“He’s terrific on both ends,” Holtmann said on Wednesday. “He’s a terrific player. I think there’s no question he’s an NBA player. He’s got great versatility and has been really productive for a really long time.

“He’s a terrific talent. Older kid. They’re all older, to be honest with you. They’re all older, to be honest with you. They’re a very old, strong and physical team, and that’s why they’ve had so much success.”

Williamson will be matched up with freshman guard Malaki Branham, who has become the second option to Liddell offensively. Their matchup will likely decide the result of Friday’s game.

“I do think there’s a strength and physicality factor that’s going to be a challenge for Malaki,” Holtmann said. “He’s a kid that just wants to continue to improve, and he’s done that throughout the year.

“Defensively, he needs to continue to get better with that. Some of that’s a strength issue. Some of the times he gets offensively in trouble is a strength issue, as well. Not a lot you can do about that, but I know he’s got great respect for Williamson.”

