Chris Holtmann Postgame Press Conference After Winning at Rutgers

Ohio State's win against Rutgers on Saturday afternoon was perhaps its most gutsy effort in recent memory. There have been a lot of superlatives thrown around lately because this really has been a season unlike any other.

Big Ten road games against ranked opponents are typically tough contests for anyone, even for teams as well-coached as Chris Holtmann's have been. The Buckeyes came into Saturday's game 1-9 in road games against Big Ten Top-25 teams, with that only win coming against Purdue in Holtmann's first year guiding the Scarlet and Gray.

But just two and a half weeks after the Buckeyes posted an impressive comeback against a very talented Scarlet Knights' team, they went on the road and thrashed their way to a physical, tough road win.

All the more impressive, considering they didn't have senior point guard C.J. Walker to help lead them through two rocky stretches.

Otherwise, it was an emphatic win for a team that needed a shot in the arm in a big way.

Here are the highlights from Holtmann's postgame media availability. His opening statement can be viewed in the vide above.

Here's Holtmann on the 13-minute stretch in the middle of the game during which the Buckeyes outscored Rutgers 35-8, his appreciation for his team's guard play today and acknowledging the comments Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell made about OSU's toughness

In one of the most light-hearted moments of the season, here's Holtmann joking about Duane Washington and some of the blood pressure-raising moments he provides him

Here's Holtmann on Meechie Johnson making his collegiate debut, and the 3-pointers hit by Kyle Young and E.J. Liddell this afternoon

Here's Holtmann weighing in on the injury to Jimmy Sotos and the team's guard play

-----

You may also like:

No Walker, No Problem: Ohio State Pounds Rutgers on the Road

Ohio State Senior C.J. Walker to Miss Time With Torn Ligaments in Right Hand

Ohio State vs. No. 15 Rutgers: First Half Notebook

Ohio State vs. Penn State Basketball Postponed by CoVID-19 in Nittany Lions Program

Entire March Madness Tournament to be Played in Indiana

Justice Sueing Eclipses 1,000 Career Points

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook