Chris Holtmann Postgame Comments After Win Over Illinois State

Hear from the Buckeyes' head coach after the season-opening win

Ohio State opened the season on Wednesday with an impressive showing over Illinois State, 94-67. The Buckeyes opened the game on a 22-0 run and never looked back as they stomped the Redbirds early in the game.

Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes with 19 points in his first game at Ohio State. He was one of five players in double-digits for the game, which also included a 16-point output from E.J. Liddell. Liddell and Kyle Young both snagged eight rebounds and the Buckeyes outscored Illinois State in the paint, 50-14.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Here are some of head coach Chris Holtmann's comments afterwards.

*** Holtmann on being able to play significant depth in the opener and on his impression of how Justice Sueing played

*** Holtmann on coaching and playing in an empty arena

*** Holtmann addressing how the Buckeyes measured up to the expectations he had for the first game of the season

-----

You may also like:

Justice Sueing Shines in Ohio State Debut

Instant Reaction from Ohio State's Win Over Illinois State

Seth Towns "Okay" After Minor Car Accident En Route to Game

Ohio State vs. Illinois State First Half Notebook

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook