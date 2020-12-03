Chris Holtmann Postgame Comments vs. Morehead State

Hear the highlight from the Buckeyes' head coach after an impressive win over Morehead State.

The Ohio State Buckeyes smoked Morehead State in the second half on Wednesday night, allowing the Eagles to hit just 4-of-30 shots after halftime in a 77-47 win.

Here are some highlights from Chris Holtmann's postgame comments with the media. His opening statement is available in the video above.

Here are Chris Holtmann's thoughts about a young team learning how to win and how to put a team away.

Chris Holtmann speaks about having three different leading scorers in each of the Buckeyes first three games of the year.

Wednesday's leading scorer was E.J. Liddell after Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes vs. UMASS-Lowell and Justice Sueing paced Ohio State against Illinois State.

C.J. Walker played a fantastic game on Wednesday. Here are Coach Holtmann's comments on Walker's productivity and energy.

Coach spoke to the youth and relative inexperience of his team, noting that early season wins are really important for building confidence and learning how to compete at this level.

Lastly, Holtmann walks through Kyle Young's growth, playing in Covelli vs. the Schott, and what it's like for them to go through CoVID testing on game day.

