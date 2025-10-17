Buckeyes legend questions Ohio State's backfield vs. Wisconsin
Sometimes, it's good to have a problem on the roster when there are so many good players at one position. The Ohio State Buckeyes are in that position entering their Big Ten showdown against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Rolling into the game undefeated and number one in the nation, one aspect of Ohio State's game that doesn't get talked about nearly as often as it is seen as a weakness is the running game. While they aren't ranked among the best in the nation, the backfield has done a great job of salt games away at the end with a massive lead.
With multiple backs who can step up to the play, former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter, on his BIGPLAY "Bobby Carpenter Show," asked what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day will do in the backfield.
"I'm curious on what the run breakdown looks like in this game between Bo Jackson, a guy who got a little nicked up within the last week, but I think he's going to be fine. But how much do you play him versus CJ Donaldson and James Peoples? We saw a little taste of Isaiah West. Do we see another? Do we get some more nuggets, like do we get some more a sipper if you will, of Isaiah West and see what he can potentially do."
The unit has really been split between three running backs all season: Jackson, Donaldson, and Peoples. Jackson and Donaldson have made for the perfect pairing, with Jackson being more of the big-play speed guy with his seven yards per carry average and leading the team with 407 yards, while Donaldson can hammer it inside with six touchdowns on the season.
Peoples have been more inconsistent, but have been able to find some success and pick up the slack if the other two backs have not been able to get it going. West saw his workload increase in the Illinois game more with three carries when he had nine total in the previous five games.
It appears as though it is still the Jackson and Donaldson show in the backfield, with Peoples getting sprinkled in. Jackson will depend on whether he is healthy enough after getting banged up in the Illinois game. The good thing about the unit is that Donaldson is the veteran, while the other three are either freshmen or sophomores.
This unit is only going to get better throughout the season and beyond, which is scary for the nation. Ohio State should keep its backfield by committing to and running it all over one of the weakest teams in the Big Ten.