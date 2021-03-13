Ohio State Historically Owns Michigan in Big Ten Tournament Play
As Ohio State prepares to play Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, perhaps they'll be able to lean on some favorable history.
Since the Big Ten Tournament was first instituted in 1999, Ohio State and Michigan have played seven times - and the Buckeyes have won all but one of those games.
As it turns out, the only Michigan win was the most recent contest. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 72-69 in the semifinals of the 2014 tournament. That also happens to be the last time Ohio State made it this deep into the league's postseason competition. Since then, Michigan has truly been one of the best teams in the Big Ten and their postseason resume proves it (four title game appearances and two championships in the last six years).
But in each of the six all-time meetings before that 2014 loss, Ohio State has come out on top.
Here are the all-time results between Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament:
2014 Semifinals: Michigan 72, Ohio State 69
2012 Semifinals: Ohio State 77, Michigan 55
2011 Semifinals: Ohio State 68, Michigan 61
2010 Quarterfinals: Ohio State 69, Michigan 68 (Evan Turner hit his famous game-winner at the buzzer in this game)
2007 Quarterfinals: Ohio State 72, Michigan 62
2002 Quarterfinals: Ohio State 75, Michigan 68
1999 Quarterfinals: Ohio State 87, Michigan 69
Yes, Michigan is extremely likely to be a No. 1 seed in the national tournament, beginning next weekend. They are the Big Ten regular season champions and a legitimate national championship contender. But when they've played Ohio State in tournament time, the Buckeyes have a nearly unblemished record.
Tipoff on Saturday is set for 1 p.m. from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be televised on CBS.
