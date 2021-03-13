Ohio State Historically Owns Michigan in Big Ten Tournament Play

The Buckeyes have fared quite well against their archrival all-time in Big Ten Tournament competition.

As Ohio State prepares to play Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, perhaps they'll be able to lean on some favorable history.

Since the Big Ten Tournament was first instituted in 1999, Ohio State and Michigan have played seven times - and the Buckeyes have won all but one of those games.

As it turns out, the only Michigan win was the most recent contest. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes 72-69 in the semifinals of the 2014 tournament. That also happens to be the last time Ohio State made it this deep into the league's postseason competition. Since then, Michigan has truly been one of the best teams in the Big Ten and their postseason resume proves it (four title game appearances and two championships in the last six years).

But in each of the six all-time meetings before that 2014 loss, Ohio State has come out on top.

Here are the all-time results between Ohio State and Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament:

2014 Semifinals: Michigan 72, Ohio State 69

2012 Semifinals: Ohio State 77, Michigan 55

2011 Semifinals: Ohio State 68, Michigan 61

2010 Quarterfinals: Ohio State 69, Michigan 68 (Evan Turner hit his famous game-winner at the buzzer in this game)

2007 Quarterfinals: Ohio State 72, Michigan 62

2002 Quarterfinals: Ohio State 75, Michigan 68

1999 Quarterfinals: Ohio State 87, Michigan 69



Yes, Michigan is extremely likely to be a No. 1 seed in the national tournament, beginning next weekend. They are the Big Ten regular season champions and a legitimate national championship contender. But when they've played Ohio State in tournament time, the Buckeyes have a nearly unblemished record.

Tipoff on Saturday is set for 1 p.m. from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be televised on CBS.

-----

You may also like:

Kyle Young Being Evaluated for Concussion

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Beats Purdue in Overtime, Advances to Semifinals

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Reacts to Ohio State's Win Over Purdue

Ohio State Downs Purdue in Overtime, Advances to Big Ten Semifinals

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Ohio State Survives Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament Opener

Minnesota Scares Ohio State Late, Buckeyes Survive with Big Ten Tournament Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook