Kyle Young Being Evaluated for Concussion, Status Uncertain for Semifinal vs. Michigan

Ohio State's senior forward was the star of the first half, but hardly played in the second half after leaving early on with an injury.

Kyle Young had a career-high 18 points in the first half of Ohio State's overtime win over Purdue on Friday afternoon, but his memorable day was cut short and his immediate future remains uncertain.

The Buckeye senior forward, who missed the Michigan State game in late February after suffering a concussion, left Friday's quarterfinal win against the Boilermakers while being evaluated for the same injury. Young took an inadvertent elbow to the side of his head while he was guarding Purdue star Trevion Williams in the paint.

Less than five minutes into the second half, Young left the floor and would not return. He tried to play through the pain - and in fact, did for a couple of possessions - but he was further evaluated by the athletic training staff during a timeout and he eventually went to the locker room.

After the game ended, Chris Holtmann was asked for an update on Young and why he wasn't pulled sooner if he was being checked out for a head injury.

“We pulled him initially out of an abundance of caution,” Holtmann said. “He said he wanted to play and gave us the indication that he was okay. Perhaps looking back on it, I could have pulled him and maybe should have done that, but in that moment, I just kind of looked and trusted what he said.”

Since returning for the last two games of the regular season, Young had struggled to play to his typical potential. He has also battled a leg injury throughout the season that has caused him to frequently miss practice time, but Holtmann said earlier this week that Young is as healthy as he's been all season and that his body feels good entering the tournament.

Young's status for Saturday's Big Ten semifinal against No. 1 seed Michigan is unknown. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

