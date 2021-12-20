Ohio State Moves Up To No. 14 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes saw movement in the poll despite not playing a game in more than a week.

Ohio State didn’t play a game this week after having its matchup with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic cancelled due to COVID-19 cases within the program, but the Buckeyes still moved up to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Buckeyes are 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten this season, including four wins in a row. They were forced to cancel the game against Kentucky and Tuesday’s scheduled matchup against Tennessee Martin, though, after a retest on Sunday yielded more positive cases.

It’s unclear when Ohio State will be back in action, but the next scheduled game is against New Orleans on Dec. 28. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on BTN, though the status of the game will ultimately be determined in the days leading up to it.

That said, the full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Baylor (60) Duke Purdue Gonzaga UCLA Arizona Kansas USC Iowa State Alabama Michigan Auburn Houston Ohio State Seton Hall Texas LSU Xavier Tennessee Kentucky Colorado State Providence Villanova Wisconsin Texas Tech

